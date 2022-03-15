New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) NHRC chairperson Arun Mishra on Tuesday said cyberspace is being used not only for financial and economic offences, but also for sponsoring hate speeches bordering on terrorism or incitement in different parts of the world, impacting peace and harmony.

Addressing a group of student interns at a function organised here, he said internet-aided communication has brought in a lot of positive changes in our lives across the world, but it has also led to cyber-crimes and digital divide.

"Cyber space is being used not only for the financial and economic offences, but also for sponsoring hate speeches bordering on terrorism or incitement in different parts of the world, impacting peace and harmony," a statement by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) quoted Mishra as saying.

Justice (retd) Mishra expressed concern that cyber technology, which has proven time and again to be an effective tool for managing people's welfare, is being mostly misused and falls in the "trap of dark web".

He said the real challenge in cyber-crime is regarding the jurisdiction, when it becomes difficult to find out the place of delivery of tangible goods and the trail and destination of the money.

The NHRC chairperson was addressing the student interns at a function organised to present them their internship certificates. Secretary General, Bimbadhar Pradhan, Director General (Investigation) Santosh Mehra, Registrar (Law) Surajit Dey and Joint Secretary Harish Chandra Chaudhary and other senior officers were also present at the occasion.

Congratulating the 59 students for successful completion of their internship, justice Mishra said safeguarding the interests of economy and welfare of the nation is the main challenge faced by the young generation at present.

He expressed hope that they would think and constructively do things differently to be successful in life.

The NHRC chief said "we need to promote indigenous goods and services" so as not to end up paying excessive amount in the name of purchasing branded goods and apparels, some of which may have in fact being locally produced.

