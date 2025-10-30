Warangal (Telangana) [India], October 30 (ANI): Warangal district Collector Dr Satya Sharada, on Thursday, said that the administration had anticipated the impact of Cyclone Montha and implemented precautionary measures in advance to ensure public safety.

"In the entire Warangal district, the average rainfall was around 29 centimetres. We had anticipated the situation and started precautionary measures almost two days ago. Holidays were declared for all markets and schools. All patients, as well as pregnant women nearing their due dates, were shifted to safe places," Dr Satya Sharada told ANI.

Also Read | Did an Indian Army Soldier Accuse the Government of Ignoring Troops' Welfare? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Video Circulated by Pakistani Propaganda Accounts.

She added, "People living in low-lying areas were also moved to shelter zones by yesterday evening. Our main concern right now is to address any health issues in waterlogged areas and ensure the continuous supply of food."

Meanwhile, Cyclone Montha brought heavy rainfall to Telangana's Warangal district and several parts of Hyderabad, causing traffic congestion in areas such as Habsiguda.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy AI Support Expands to 22 Languages, Tech Giant Adds Gujarati and Filipino To Make AI More Accessible Across World.

In view of the heavy rains, the Bhadradri Kothagudem District Collector announced a holiday for all educational institutions, including government, aided, and privately managed schools, on Wednesday. The Collector also urged residents to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions amid the ongoing cyclone conditions.

According to the Telangana Department of Information and Public Relations (I&PR), the state recorded 15.4 mm of cumulative average rainfall till 1 pm on Wednesday following the landfall of Cyclone Montha. Warangal district (77.8 mm) recorded the highest cumulative rainfall, followed by Mahabubabad (73.3 mm), Jangaon (51.5 mm), Yadadri Bhuvanagiri (41.2 mm), Hanumakonda (35.8 mm), and Khammam (27.1 mm).

The lowest cumulative rainfall was recorded in Mulugu (4.5 mm), followed by Jayashankar (4.8 mm), Karimnagar (5.4 mm), Hyderabad (14.8 mm), Siddipet (14.0 mm), Rangareddy (13.4 mm), and Medchal-Malkajgiri (12.9 mm).

Additionally, Andhra Pradesh is also witnessing the impact of Cyclone Montha. Vehicular movement between Araku and Visakhapatnam has been halted due to heavy waterlogging on the Araku Ghat road.

Paderu DSP Ahmad said, "All regular buses, private vehicles, and tourist vehicles have been prohibited from using the route until the water is fully cleared and the road conditions are thoroughly inspected."

He also cautioned tourists against visiting Araku under the current circumstances. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)