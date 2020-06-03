India News | Cyclone Nisarga: Palghar Administration Makes Arrangements to Evacuate 21,000 People

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 2 (ANI): The Palghar district administration has made arrangements for evacuation of 21,000 people along the coastline in view of the impending cyclone Nisarga while ensuring safety guidelines for protection from COVID-19 are being followed.

"We need to evacuate around 21,000 people who live along the coastline. We have made arrangements for hand washing, sanitisers, masks and social distancing will be maintained at the evacuation shelters," Kailash Shinde, Palghar District Collector said.

Also Read | Cyclone Nisarga Updates | 5 NDRF Teams Each From Bathinda & Vijaywada Airlifted Successfully For Joining Ongoing Operations in GUjarat & Maharashtra Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 2, 2020.

Meanwhile, the Western Naval Command of the Indian Navy has mobilised adequate resources for flood relief, rescue and diving assistance in the event of excessive rainfall and flooding of both, urban and rural areas in coordination with the respective state governments on the Western seaboard.

Cyclone Nisarga is expected to make landfall on June 3 on the Western coastline near Alibaug in Maharashtra. (ANI)

Also Read | Cyclone Nisarga To Make Landfall at Maharashtra Coast on June 3, BMC Shifts 150 COVID-19 Patients From Mumbai's BKC to Safer Place.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)