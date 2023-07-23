Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 23 (ANI): A National Bomb Data Centre (NBDC) team on Sunday inspected the restaurant in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla where an explosion took place that left one person dead and nine others injured and collected the evidences.

"On July 18, 2023 during evening hours, an explosion had occurred at an eatery located in Middle Bazar, Shimla. In this incident one person had reportedly died and about 10-12 persons were injured," the police said.

"National Bomb Data Centre (NBDC) team comprising of 14 men and 2 officers inspected spot today on 23-07-2023 and collected the evidences from the scene of incident. They also examined the evidences collected by the aforementioned SIT," the police said.

Meanwhile, the team of NBDC also met and interacted with the injured persons in the hospital.

They also discussed this matter with Dr Rajesh Kumar of SFSL, who had initially inspected the spot on the day of blast. The examination of NBDC team continues, the police said.

Keeping in view of the sensitivity of case and for ensuring thorough and expeditious investigation, the Director General of Police, Himachal Pradesh has requested Additional Secretary (CTCR) Ministry of Home Affairs, New Delhi to depute the Post Blast Investigation (PBI) Team of NSG to visit the place of incident to unearth the cause of blast, it added.

Moreover, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted for the investigation of this case and forensic team of State FSL Shimla had also visited the spot.

According to the police, on July 18 evening around 7.30 PM, there was a big blast in a restaurant just below Mall Road in Shimla.

The National Bomb Data Centre (NBDC) was created in 1988 is the apex national agency for Post Blast Investigation (PBI) and works under the National Security Guards (NSG). (ANI)

