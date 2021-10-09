Nagpur, Oct 9 (PTI) Four persons of a family were injured after a gas cylinder leak caused an explosion and fire in a home in Mahal in Nagpur on Saturday morning, an official said.

The incident took place on the ground floor of a three-storey building in Chitaroli, with the impact of the explosion bringing down a wall and the false ceiling of the house, and destroying window panes and a television set, he said.

"Gas started leaking from one of the four LPG cylinders stocked in the house. When somebody switched on a light, a blast took place at around 5:30am. Four people have been injured. The blaze was doused soon after by the fire brigade," he said.

