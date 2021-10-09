Dakshin Kannada, October 9: In another incident of sexual assault against minors, a 16-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped by five men in Dakshin Kannada district of Karnataka. The incident took place on Friday in Amtady village, located in the Bantwal taluk of the district, when she was on her way to school. The police have arrested two accused in connection with the heinous crime. Maharashtra Horror: Minor Girl Gangraped by 29 in Dombivli; 21 Accused Arrested.

The accused took the girl to a secluded place and then raped her, reported news agency PTI. An FIR has been registered in the case under sections 366 (a) (Procuration of a minor girl), 376 D (gang rape), 506 ( criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

As per the FIR, the girl was walking on the road while going to school at around 7 am on Friday. She was reportedly kidnapped by the accused in a car. After committing the crime, the accused dropped off the girl at Brahmarakootlu. It was also recorded on a CCTV camera.

The rape survivor is currently undergoing treatment at the Lady Goschen hospital in the city. The police managed to arrest two accused. A search operation has been launched to nab the remaining suspects. The police have started a detailed investigation into the case.

