Aizawl, Jul 10 (PTI) The central committee of Young Mizo Association (CYMA), Mizoram's largest and most influential civil society organisation, on Thursday extended financial aid of over Rs 19 lakh to support refugees from Myanmar and locals affected by rains.

According to a press statement issued by the organisation, Rs 6 lakh was disbursed to YMA branches in East Mizoram's Champhai district to support refugees from Myanmar, who recently fled to the state due to armed conflict between ethnic Chin militias in the Chin hills.

Of the amount, Rs 3 lakh was provided to the Zokhawthar branch, Rs 2 lakh to the Vaphai branch and Rs 1 lakh was provided to Champhai YMA sub-quarters.

The CYMA's statement also said that over Rs 13 lakh was disbursed on Thursday to aid people affected by natural calamities triggered by rains.

Official sources said that more than 4,000 people from Myanmar had fled to Mizoram and took shelter in Zokhawthar and Vaphai villages in Champhai district due to the recent gunfights between two anti-junta forces – Chin National Defence Force (CNDF) and Chinland Defence Force (CDF).

Some refugees were sheltered by their relatives, while others lodged at community halls, and they were provided food by village authorities and NGOs, they said.

According to the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) of Mizoram's Disaster Management and Rehabilitation department, a staggering 846 landslides have been reported across the state between May 24 and July 9, severely disrupting infrastructure, mobility, and daily life.

Aizawl district remains the most severely impacted, recording 127 landslides in which 22 houses were destroyed, it said.

