Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India] November 18 (ANI): Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Dahod district of Gujarat has achieved remarkable progress as part of India's Smart Cities Mission, said CMO office in a statement on Monday.

Launched in June 2015, the mission aims to transform urban areas by improving infrastructure, and quality of life, and promoting sustainable growth. Under the mission, a state-of-the-art Integrated command and control centre has been developed at Dahod for Rs 121 cr. Also, the historical Chhab Lake of Dahod is revitalized for RS 120.87 cr, which has a special place in the heart of the citizens of Dahod, added the statement further.

Also Read | Manipur Violence: Defying Curfew Orders, Protesters Lock Front Doors of Several Government Offices in Imphal.

It is to be noted that to enhance urban infrastructure, quality of life, and sustainable growth, the Government of India, under PM Modi's leadership, launched the Smart Cities Mission on 25th June 2015. This mission aims to transform cities into model urban spaces by advancing social, financial, and institutional aspects.

Out of 100 selected cities across India, six are from Gujarat: Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Gandhinagar, and Dahod. Notably, Dahod was selected as one of the 100 cities under the Smart Cities Mission as the region is predominantly covered by forests and primarily inhabited by scheduled tribes.

Also Read | Latest Government Jobs Notifications: ITBP Invites Applications for 27 Assistant Surgeon Posts, Apply Online at itbpolice.nic.in; Know Recruitment Process, Eligibility and Other Details.

Under the umbrella of the Smart Cities Mission, Dahod was selected as a smart city in 3rd round. It was incorporated as Dahod Smart City Development Limited on 19-12-2017 under the Companies Act, 2013. Subsequently, Dahod Smart City Development Limited (DSCDL) was established as the nodal agency to oversee and manage Smart City projects. Under this mission, DSCDL renovated Siddhraj Jaisinh Chhab Lake for Rs 120.87 crore and built an Integrated Command and Control Centre at a cost of Rs 121 crore, read the statement from CMO further.

DSCDL developed the Dahod Integrated Command and Control Center (ICCC) to enhance citizen safety and support city growth through advanced IT infrastructure. Located within the Dahod Collector Office campus, 3 km from the city on NH 13, the G+3 building includes a state-of-the-art data centre with cloud-based disaster recovery. A 7x4 video wall in the operational area supports 25 operators who monitor the city around the clock in shifts.

Constructed at Rs 121 crores, Dahod ICCC acts as the city's IT nerve centre, supporting departments like police and traffic management. With its extensive CCTV network, the ICCC aids the Dahod Police in maintaining law and order, solving crimes, and ensuring resident safety.

To improve public safety, DSCDL has installed 387 high-definition surveillance cameras at 79 strategically selected locations throughout Dahod, including IP PTZ, bullet, and dome cameras, all of which are monitored from the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC).

Each smart pole in Dahod is equipped with advanced technologies, featuring smart streetlights, Wi-Fi, surveillance cameras, environmental sensors, public address systems, and emergency call boxes.

Dahod's traffic management system combines the Traffic Violation Detection System (TVDS) with 79 ANPR, 38 Red Light, and 6 Speed Violation cameras, and the Adaptive Traffic Control System (ATCS) at 13 key junctions, optimizing road safety and traffic flow through real-time adjustments, mentioned the statement.

Upon entering Dahod, Chhab Lake stands as the first landmark welcoming visitors. Built by Solanki King Siddharaj Jai Sinh in Vikram Samvat 1093, the lake was formed when his soldiers, using 'chhab' (baskets), dug into the earth to provide water during a campaign. Recently rejuvenated by DSCDL, the lake now serves as a vibrant recreational hub as it features a 2.5 km jogging and cycling track, an amphitheatre, boating facilities, a yoga centre, and landscaped gardens, said the statement from CMO.

Additional amenities include a children's play area, an open gym, water purification and aeration systems, a 360 KW solar plant, a food court, and a crafts bazaar.

With its rich heritage and modern infrastructure, Dahod exemplifies the transformative potential of the Smart Cities Mission, blending history with innovation for a sustainable future, read the statement. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)