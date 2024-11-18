Mumbai, November 18: Government job and Sarkari Naukri aspirants can apply for the several vacancies of Assistant Surgeon of the ITBP Recruitment 2024. The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has invited applications from interested and eligible candidates for 27 Assistant Surgeon posts. Those interested can apply online by visiting the official website of ITBP at itbpolice.nic.in.

While the ITBP recruitment drive is underway, the last date to apply for Assistant Surgeon posts is December 24. As per the official notification, candidates will be selected based on the test/interview. The notice also stated that shortlisted candidates will be appointed anywhere across the country. As per the pay scale, candidates selected for Assistant Surgeon posts will receive INR 56,100 to 1,77500 as pay per month. Latest Government Jobs Notifications: Eastern Railway Invites Applications for 60 Group C and Group D Posts, Apply Online at rrcrecruit.co.in; Know Recruitment Process and Other Details.

For more details on eligibility criteria, educational qualification, age limit, experience, etc., candidates can check the official website of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force. Earlier, the ITBP released the ITBP Telecom Recruitment 2024 Notification to fill 526 vacancies for the positions of Constable, Head Constable, and Sub-Inspector.

Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website, itbpolice.nic.in. The application window will close on December 14. Of the 526 vacancies, 447 are for male candidates and 79 for female candidates.

