Bhadohi (UP), Oct 27 (PTI) A 14-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped in a village in Chauri area here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on October 19 when a girl had gone to the field to attend nature's call and a 20-year-old man raped her, they said.

The FIR in the matter was registered on Tuesday by the victim's father. Police is looking to arrest the accused who is absconding.

A probe is on in the matter.

