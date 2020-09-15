New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) The establishment of an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Bihar's Darbhanga will strengthen the health infrastructure in the state and boost the resolve for a "healthy India", Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday after the Union Cabinet gave its nod to the proposal.

In a tweet, Modi said the new AIIMS will not only train healthcare professionals, but also provide employment to the people of the region.

Commenting on the Cabinet's approval for construction of the crucial Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor Project from Palwal to Sonipat, he said it is a "big good news" for the people of the state.

This will facilitate the traffic in the National Capital Region and help in the development of multi-model logistics centres, he said.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) cleared the rail project, which will be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 5,617 crore and with a likely completion time of five years.

The AIIMS Darbhanga will come up under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) at a total cost of Rs 1,264 crore, a statement said.

The new AIIMS is likely to be completed within a period of 48 months from the date of the approval by the Centre.

