Itanagar, September 15: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday said he has contracted coronavirus (COVID-19). In a tweet, Pema Khandu said he has gone into self-isolation as per the standard operating procedure. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was found to be COVID-19 positive after going under the RT-PCR test. Coronavirus in India Live Map.

"I had undergone Covid test RT-PCR and have tested positive for Covid19. I am asymptomatic and feeling healthy. However as per SOP and safety of others, I am self isolating myself and request everyone who came in contact with me to adhere to the SOP (sic)," Khandu tweeted. The Chief Minister went to the national capital on an official visit on September 12. Chinese Troops' Movement in Depth Areas Opposite Arunachal Pradesh Noticed, Indian Army Strengthens Positions.

Pema Khandu Tests COVID-19 Positive:

I had undergone Covid test RT-PCR and have tested positive for Covid19. I am asymptomatic and feeling healthy. However as per SOP and safety of others, I am self isolating myself and request everyone who came in contact with me to adhere to the SOP. — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) September 15, 2020

As of Tuesday morning, the number of coronavirus cases in Arunachal Pradesh stood at 6,298 after 176 more people, including nine security personnel, tested positive for the disease. Of the total cases, the state has 1,756 active COVID-19 cases. At least 156 people were cured of the disease and discharged from hospitals on Monday, taking the number of recoveries to 4,531 in the state.

The death toll stood at 11 in the northeastern state after a 50-year-old man, who was working at a primary health centre near here, succumbed to the infection on Monday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 15, 2020 07:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).