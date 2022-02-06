New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI): The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has granted emergency-use permission to the single-dose Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine, informed Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday.

Mandaviya said that this decision will further strengthen the country's fight against the pandemic.

Also Read | Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Valuables Worth Rs 329.49 Crore Seized for Violation of Model Code of Conduct.

"DCGI has granted emergency use permission to single-dose Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine in India. This is the 9th #COVID19 vaccine in the country. This will further strengthen the nation's collective fight against the pandemic," said Mandaviya in a tweet.

Earlier on Saturday, the subject expert committee under India's drug regulator had recommended Russia's Sputnik Light one-shot COVID-19 vaccine, sources had told ANI.

Also Read | BJP Taught Rahul Gandhi Going to Temples, Says JP Nadda.

Sources had said that the DCGI was expected to soon give final approval to Russia's Sputnik Light.

Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy's Laboratories is the Indian partner of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which has sought approval from the Indian drug regulator for use of single-dose Russia's Sputnik Light one shot.

The recommendation was given as the primary dose. Recently, the company submitted a proposal for conducting trials of Sputnik Light as a booster to other vaccines.

Sputnik Light is the first component of the two doses of the Sputnik V vaccine. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)