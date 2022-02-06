Chandigarh, February 6: After the Model Code of Conduct came into force in Punjab for Assembly elections, various enforcement teams have seized valuables worth Rs 329.49 crores for violation of the code till February 5, 2022, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said on Sunday.

CEO Punjab, Dr S Karuna Raju said that the surveillance teams have seized 39.62 lakh litres of liquor worth Rs 22.34 crore. "Similarly, the enforcement wings have also recovered psychotropic substances valued at Rs 280 crores and confiscated unaccounted cash of Rs 23.06 crore," he added.

The Chief Electoral Officer also revealed that as many as 1,233 vulnerable hamlets have been identified. Besides this, 3,198 persons have been identified as probable sources of trouble, he said adding that out of these persons preventive action had already been initiated against 2,527 persons while the remaining would also be brought to book.

Raju said that from a security point of view 1,593 persons have been bound down under preventive sections of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) act.

He said that all the 2,881 cases of non-bailable warrants have been executed. As many as 19,716 nakas are operational across the State, he added.

As per directions of the election commission, Raju said that of total 3,90,275 licensed weapons in the state, 3,78,044 weapons have been deposited till date. Ninety six weapons without licences were seized in the state. Punjab will go to the polls on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

