New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): The Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal on Monday issued a summon to Delhi Police seeking action in the matter of alleged sexual abuse with girls in a Paying Guest (PG) facility in Delhi.

The Commission received a complaint regarding sexual abuse with girls in a PG in Hudson Lane, Delhi.

"The complainant informed the Commission that around midnight of June 12, 2023, she was standing with her female friends on the balcony of her PG after that from the balcony they saw a boy infront of their PG who was directly staring at them. She stated that the boy started unzipping and masturbating in front of them," the notice read.

In this regard, a notice dated June 19, 2023, was sent to Delhi Police seeking an action taken report in the matter. However, Delhi Police failed to file a reply in the matter.

Now, DCW Chief Swati Maliwal has issued a summons to Delhi Police and has sought an action taken report in the case.

The Commission has asked Delhi Police to provide a copy of the FIR along with details of arrests made in the matter.

"The Commission has also asked Delhi Police to provide reasons for failing to provide an action taken report within the stipulated time. The Commission has asked SHO, Maurice Nagar to appear before the Commission on June 28, 2023, and provide an action taken report in the matter," the notice read.

DCW chief Maliwal stated, "This is a very serious case. Thousands of women and girls live in PGs in Delhi and their safety is extremely crucial. I have also been informed that this man has indulged in this obscene crime more than once outside the same PG. Why and how are the criminals so emboldened in Delhi? Why no action is taken against them by the Police in the first instance? FIR should be issued and this man should be immediately arrested by the Police so that deterrence is created against such crimes." (ANI)

