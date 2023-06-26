Hyderabad, June 26: Three persons, including a woman, were killed and three others injured in a clash between two groups in Telangana’s Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district on Monday, police said. The two groups clashed over a land dispute. Telangana Launches India’s First Mobility Valley To Accelerate Growth of Sustainable Mobility System.

The incident occurred in remote Jakkupalli village of Rebbana ‘mandal’ (block) when one group attacked the other with axes and knives. The groups were said to be relatives. As many as 15 people were involved in the attack. The deceased were identified as Narsiah, his son Bukkaiah, and sister Bakkamma. Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao Takes Swipe at PM Narendra Modi and BJP Leaders, Says 'Farmers Are Committing Suicide but They're Bringing and Showing Us Cheetahs From Africa' (Watch Video).

Three persons critically injured in the clash have been shifted to the government hospital at Mancherial. Police were trying to identify the accused and arrest them. Additional forces have been deployed in the area to prevent further violence.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 26, 2023 05:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).