New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Monday summoned Justdial to investigate its role in promoting sex rackets in spas.

Justdial is required to appear before the Commission on November 12.

DCW also issued notice to Delhi Crime Branch seeking FIR in the matter. (ANI)

