Bhopal, November 8: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) on Monday released the admit cards for the State Engineering Services examination 2021. Candidates can download the MPPSC State Engineering Service Exam 2021 admit card on the official website of the commission - mppsc.nic.in. The exam will be conducted on November 14.

The MPPSC State Engineering Service Exam 2021 will be held at centres in major cities of the state, including Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior. The exam will be conducted from 12 noon to 3 pm in a single session. Candidates need to ligin with their credentials to download the admit card. SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2021 Released Online at ssc-cr.org, Here’s How to Download.

Here Are Steps To Download The Admit Card:

Visit the official website of the commission - mppsc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link - "Admit Card - State Engineering Service Examination 2020".

Enter your login credentials, including application number, date of birth and verification code

The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the admit card and take its printout for future reference.

The exam will be conducted in an offline mode. Candidates are required to take a hard copy of the hall ticket to the examination centre along with a valid ID proof issued by the government. The examination will be a prelims exam of 450 marks. The exam will be divided into two parts – General Knowledge and candidate's engineering subject.

