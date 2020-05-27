India News | DD Arunprabha to Broadcast Virtual Classes for Middle School Students in Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar, May 27 (PTI) Middle school students in Arunachal Pradesh will no longer be deprived of their classroom lessons with virtual classes to be telecast from June 15, a senior official said.

The virtual classes for students of class 6 to 8 will be telecast on DD Arunprabha as educational institutions are shut due to the ongoing lockdown, director of elementary education department Tapi Gao said.

Also Read | India-China Standoff in Ladakh: Congress Urges Modi Government to Take Nation into Confidence and Address Concerns of People.

DD Arunprabha is Doordarshan's second channel for North East and the first for Arunachal Pradesh.

Similar classes are already being held for high school students of the state.

Also Read | Health Ministry Says COVID-19 Test Not Mandatory for Providing Maternity Services, Newborn, Child and Adolescent.

"An estimated 2 lakh students at the elementary level will benefit from the virtual classes.

"The department is also planning to start classes on radio as we have been allowed a slot of 2 hours," he said.

State education secretary Niharika Rai said on Tuesday, "The study material for the classes are being prepared in consultation with teachers of Kendriya Vidyalayas."

Schools and colleges across the country have been closed since mid-March - some of them from March 25 when the nationwide lockdown started - to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

The nationwide lockdown was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 for 21 days in a bid to combat the deadly virus. It was first extended till May 3 and again till May 17. The lockdown has now been extended till May 31.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)