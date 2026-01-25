London, January 25: The British government has officially announced the creation of a powerful new national police service, dubbed the "British FBI," set to launch later in 2026. Home Secretary Yvette Cooper unveiled the ambitious plans on Saturday, January 24, marking the most significant shake-up of UK law enforcement in over a decade. The new agency is designed to centralise the fight against cross-border organised crime, high-level fraud, and human trafficking, moving away from the "fragmented" system currently handled by 43 separate regional police forces.

The new service will effectively absorb and significantly expand the powers of the existing National Crime Agency (NCA). Under the new mandate, the elite force will have the authority to take over local investigations that have national implications and will be equipped with advanced technological tools to tackle the growing threat of cybercrime and AI-driven financial scams. Alien Disclosure: Bank of England Urged To Prepare for Global Market ‘Shock’.

Who and What is the ‘British FBI’?

The term "British FBI" refers to a unified, elite national policing body with enhanced jurisdictional powers across England, Wales, and, subject to negotiation, Scotland and Northern Ireland. While the NCA currently handles serious and organised crime, critics have long argued it lacks the "teeth" and the direct command over regional resources that the American Federal Bureau of Investigation possesses.

The new agency will be led by a Director General with significantly increased powers to "direct and command" local chief constables during national emergencies or large-scale operations. It will specifically focus on:

Transnational Smuggling: Dismantling the "people-smuggling" gangs operating across the English Channel.

Economic Crime: Targeting the "dirty money" laundered through the London property market and complex corporate structures.

Serious Violence: Tackling the national networks of illegal firearms and "county lines" drug trafficking.

Why the Change?

The Home Office highlighted that the current policing model, established in the 19th century, is no longer fit for the digital age where criminals do not respect county borders. Government data suggests that organised crime costs the UK economy approximately 37 billion pounds a year. Infant Formula News: UK Woman Calls for Probe After Her Baby Falls Seriously Ill.

"Crime has changed, and our policing must change with it," Home Secretary Yvette Cooper stated. "We have seen too many cases where gangs exploit the gaps between regional forces. The new national service will close those gaps, ensuring that there is no hiding place for those who think they are above the law."

The announcement has drawn a mixed reaction. While senior police leaders have welcomed the promise of better coordination and increased funding, some civil liberties groups have expressed concerns regarding the centralisation of power and the potential for reduced local accountability.

The opposition has also questioned the timing and the cost of the overhaul, asking for clarity on how the new service will be funded without further straining the budgets of local frontline policing. The government has pledged that the transition will be supported by a multi-million-pound investment in data analytics and a new national recruitment drive for specialist investigators.

Legislation to establish the agency is expected to be introduced in Parliament by the spring, with the service becoming operational by the late autumn of 2026. The government intends for this new body to be the "gold standard" for international police cooperation, working closely with Europol and the actual FBI in the United States to tackle global criminal syndicates.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (BBC), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 25, 2026 10:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).