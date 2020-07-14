New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) As a relief measure in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the DDA on Tuesday decided to extend the time for payment of additional floor area ratio (FAR) and use conversion charges on reduced rates up to December 31, officials said.

The decision was taken during the urban body's Authority meeting, which was chaired by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

Also Read | 59 Office Bearers of Tonk Unit of Congress in Rajasthan Tender Their Resignations in Protest Against Removal of Sachin Pilot As Deputy CM: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 14, 2020.

"To incentivise in-situ rehabilitation projects, DDA (Delhi Development Authority) proposes flexibility in use of land with higher FAR. As a relief measure in view of ongoing pandemic, DDA extends time for making payment of Additional FAR charges & use conversion charges on reduced rates up to 31.12.2020," the Lt Governor tweeted.

FAR is the ratio of a building's total floor area (gross floor area) to the size of the piece of land, upon which it is built.

Also Read | Vishvendra Singh, Sacked Rajasthan Cabinet Minister, Asks Congress His 'Fault' For Extreme Action.

"Chaired @Official_dda Authority meeting. Sale of 50 per cent of EWS flats of DDA quota in group housing projects simplified to avoid double stamp duty thereby reducing cost & facilitating expeditious allotment," Baijal tweeted.

More details are awaited from the office of the Delhi Development Authority.

Delhi recorded 1,246 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.13 lakh, while the death toll from the disease climbed to 3,411, authorities said. PTI KND

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)