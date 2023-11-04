New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) The Delhi Development Authority has invited online bids for hiring a consultant firm for carrying out demolition of multi-storey Signature View Apartments in northwest Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar, according to official documents.

Officials on Saturday said the DDA has issued an e-tender notice and a request for proposal (RFP) for this purpose.

Constructed in 2007-2009, the complex comprises 336 flats, including both HIG and MIG. Shortly after, however, the flats started facing construction-related issues, forcing the residents to complain to the DDA.

A 2021-2022 study conducted by IIT-Delhi at the behest of the DDA found the building to be structurally unsafe.

"Proposals are hereby invited from eligible applicants through e-tender (online bid submission) for 'hiring of a consultant for demolition of a multi-storeyed complex, namely, Signature View Apartment at Mukherjee Nagar, Delhi and removal & recycling of C&D waste'," reads the e-tender notice.

In the notice, the DDA authorities have sought hiring of a firm having a minimum 20 years' of experience in demolition of structures using method like high-reach demolition excavator, implosion, diamond-cutting, etc.

The RFP document says that the engagement of the consultant would be for "a period of six months (one months before demolition and five months during demolition and disposal/recycle of waste) which may be extended by the DDA as may be required. Engagement of consultant may be cancelled by the DDA by giving notice of a period not less than 30 days".

A pre-bid meeting to clear the doubt of potential bidders about bid document will be held on November 6 at Vikas Minar in the ITO area here, the officials said.

Residents of Signature View Apartments had in October demanded that the DDA change the 100 per cent evacuation clause to a 75 per cent mandate so that people relocating to temporary accommodation can start receiving rent from the agency.

