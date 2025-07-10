New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) After a successful pilot project of 'Aarambh Pustakalaya' (open libraries) in the Old Rajinder Nagar area, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has expanded the project to a second location at Adchini village in the Malviya Nagar area of the national capital.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, along with Lt Governor V K Saxena, inaugurated the second Aarambh library on Thursday.

"We want to ensure that the students aren't burdened by high costs and that they get a safe and secure infrastructure for pursuing their dreams. These libraries-cum-reading rooms will also prevent them from exploitation by private commercial entities," the LG said.

This initiative was launched in response to a tragic incident in July 2024, when three young students drowned to death in the basement of a private coaching centre in Rajinder Nagar. Since then, the first Aarambh library has been expanded, doubling its capacity to meet the growing demand, Saxena added.

"The first such centre, Aarambh Pustakalaya, was inaugurated by the LG on January 5, 2025; thereafter, it has received a tremendous response from the students. Two more Aarambh libraries would be opened by this month itself," DDA said in a statement.

The library can cater to around 60 students at a time and 180 students in three shifts of eight hours each at a nominal monthly price of Rs 1,000 per user. The premises are monitored by CCTV cameras to ensure safety, and Wi-Fi connectivity is available throughout, the statement added.

"With new policies, fresh initiatives and innovative ideas emerging daily, the government is consistently working to provide better facilities for the people of Delhi. Under our LG's mentorship, Delhi is being transformed into a greener, cleaner city," Chief Minister Gupta said.

DDA is working on similar libraries at Dwarka, Vikaspuri and Rohini, which are located in areas that have a heavy student population in their vicinity and who are preparing for various entrance exams.

