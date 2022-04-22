New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI): In view of rising cases of COVID-19, the Delhi government has issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) which have mandated the teachers to ask the students about COVID-19 related symptoms daily.

According to the new SOP, "a quarantine room to be available at schools; Teachers will daily ask the students about Covid related symptoms in students and their family members."

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has made wearing masks mandatory and also brought back the penalty for not wearing masks.

The DDMA, in its meeting held today, said that a fine of Rs 500 will be imposed for not wearing masks in public areas.

Amid falling COVID-19 cases, the DDMA has done away with penalties. However, cases in the last few days have started spiking amid a rising positivity rate.

It was decided that the schools will not be shut but a more detailed set of SOPs will be released.

According to the SOP issued by the Directorate of Education, the deployment of school staff, who would make sure no student or staff with COVID symptoms enter the school premises, has been made mandatory at the main gate. Thermal screening too has been made compulsory at the main gate.

Hand sanitization has also been made mandatory at school entrances, classrooms, labs and public places.

The SOP also suggests that parents should not send their children to school if any family member shows COVID symptoms, and the teachers should seek information about the family members of students and whether they have COVID symptoms while taking takes attendance.

The school administration has been asked to ensure the vaccination of the eligible students and staff members. The SoP also states that all school heads should ensure the facility of quarantine rooms in their institutions.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 1,042 fresh COVID-19 cases, 757 recoveries, and 2 deaths in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

