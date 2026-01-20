The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 continues tonight as Delhi Capitals Women (DC-W) face defending champions Mumbai Indians Women (MI-W) at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi. The match, scheduled for Tuesday, 20 January, carries significant weight for both sides. Delhi are currently languishing at the bottom of the table, while Mumbai are looking to snap a two-match losing streak to solidify their playoff ambitions. Lizelle Lee in WPL 2026: Why is Delhi Capitals Wicketkeeper Going Viral.

The high-stakes encounter is set to begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 7:00 PM. This fixture marks the 13th match of the season and is being held in Vadodara as the tournament enters its second leg.

Fans can expect a competitive battle between two of the league’s most high-profile captains: Jemimah Rodrigues for Delhi and Harmanpreet Kaur for Mumbai. Delhi Capitals' New Star Lizelle Lee and Partner Tanja Cronje's Love Story, Building New Life and Family in Tasmania.

Where to Watch WPL 2026 Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians

Cricket enthusiasts in India can follow the action through both digital and traditional broadcast platforms.

Live Streaming: The match will be available for live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website.

TV Telecast: For those preferring cable or satellite television, the Star Sports Network will broadcast the game live in several languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Global Broadcast Information

The WPL has garnered a significant international following, and several networks are providing coverage outside of India:

United Kingdom: Fans can watch the match on Sky Sports Cricket or stream via the Sky Go app.

Australia: Live coverage is available on Fox Cricket, with streaming on Kayo Sports.

United States: The match will be televised on Willow TV.

South Africa: Viewers can tune in to SuperSport for live action.

Both teams are in desperate need of a win. Delhi Capitals have managed only one victory from their four matches so far, making this a "must-win" scenario to keep their playoff hopes alive. They will rely heavily on the explosive opening pair of Shafali Verma and Laura Wolvaardt.

Mumbai Indians, despite sitting higher in the standings, have struggled for consistency. They previously defeated Delhi by 50 runs earlier this month and will look to repeat that performance behind the all-round skills of Nat Sciver-Brunt and Amelia Kerr.

