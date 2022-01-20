New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) The deadline to participate in the fifth edition of "Pariksha pe Charcha" with Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been extended till January 27, Ministry of Education officials said on Thursday.

"The last date to participate in the fifth edition of Pariksha pe Charcha has been extended till January 27. Prime Minister Narendra Modi conceptualised the unique interactive programme, wherein students, parents and teachers from across the nation and also from overseas interact with him to discuss and overcome the stress emerging out of examinations in order to celebrate life," an official said.

The first edition of the prime minister's interactive programme with school and college students, "Pariksha Pe Charcha 1.0", was held at the Talkatora Stadium here on February 16, 2018.

"The format of this programme is proposed to be in the online mode like in 2021. An online creative writing competition is being conducted on various topics from December 28 to January 20 to select the participants. The questions asked by the selected winners will be featured in the Pariksha Pe Charcha programme," the official said.

The topics for creative writing for students include exam stress management strategies during COVID-19, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahostav, self-reliant schools for a self-reliant India, Clean India, Green India, digital collaboration in the classrooms, environmental conservation and climate change resilience.

Similarly, the theme for the teachers is "National Education Policy (NEP) for Naya Bharat" while the themes for the parents are "Beti Padhao, Desh Badhao", "Local to Global - Vocal for Local", "Lifelong Students' Yearning for Learning".

"About 2,050 participants selected through competitions on the MyGov portal will be presented with a certificate of appreciation from the Director, NCERT and a special Pariksha Pe Charcha kit comprising the 'Exam Warriors' book in Hindi and English written by the prime minister," the official said.

