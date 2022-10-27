Jaipur, Oct 27 (PTI) A deaf and mute woman was allegedly raped in Udaipur district of Rajasthan by three people, police said on Thursday.

The matter came to light recently when she was found pregnant during a medical examination at MB government hospital where she had been taken from a shelter home after she hurt her leg in an attempt to escape.

The woman was found destitute October 21 following which police had taken her to the shelter home.

She tried to escape the home by jumping a wall but hurt her leg. During a medical examination, she was found pregnant.

Ramsumer Meena, SHO, Hiran Magri Police Station said that the woman was found four to five months pregnant.

He said that with the help of a sign language expert, the girl conveyed she was raped. After this, a case was registered on October 23.

According to Meena, the girl has identified three people as assailants, who are also deaf and mute.

Further investigation in the matter is going on, he said, adding that no arrest has been made so far. The woman's mother works as a domestic help.

