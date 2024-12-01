Gangtok, Dec 1 (PTI) The death toll in the bus accident near the West Bengal-Sikkim border rose to seven on Sunday as another injured person succumbed to his injuries, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Jaimuddin Ansari, a construction labourer hailing from West Bengal.

He was undergoing treatment at STNM Hospital in Gangtok, and died on Sunday morning.

Ansari was among 15 people who were critically injured in the accident that took place between Andheri and Atal Setu, about 1 km from the Rangpo border, around 3 pm on Saturday.

Five people died on the spot, and two later succumbed to their injuries.

The private bus, heading to Gangtok from Siliguri, veered off NH-10 and crash-landed on the bank of Teesta River, said SP of West Bengal's Kalimpong district, Srihari Pandey.

The deceased have been identified as Jaimuddin Ansari, Ikbal Hassan from Kolkata, Ajay Tamang from Jaldakha, Indrajit Singh from Siliguri, Gopal Prasad from Gangtok and Julu Kumari from Rangpo, while one body remains unidentified.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang expressed condolences over the accident.

In a social media post, he said, "Deeply saddened to learn about the tragic bus accident that occurred near Bhotey Bhir. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones in this devastating incident. May the departed souls rest in eternal peace. My thoughts and prayers are with the injured and their families, wishing them strength, comfort, and a swift recovery."

The bodies have been taken to STNM Hospital in Gangtok for post-mortem examination, following which the mortal remains will be handed over to their respective families.

Many injured are also being treated at Central Referral Hospital, Manipal.

The Sikkim government has stated that all the injured persons would be treated for free in the Himalayan state.

