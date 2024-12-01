Mumbai, December 1: The name of Devendra Fadnavis has been finalised as the new chief minister of Maharashtra, a senior BJP leader said on Sunday night. Speaking on condition of anonymity, he told PTI that the BJP legislature party meeting will be held on either December 2 or 3. Maharashtra Government Formation: Devendra Fadnavis Urges Caretaker CM Eknath Shinde To Return From Satara, Talks on Portfolios Likely.

The oath-taking ceremony of the new Mahayuti government will take place on December 5 evening at the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend it. Fadnavis had served as chief minister twice- the second stint lasting for a few days. He was deputy CM in the outgoing Eknath Shinde-led government.

