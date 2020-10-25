Nagpur, Oct 24 (PTI) A youth made a failed attempt on Saturday to kidnap two sisters in Nagpur by threatening them with a toy gun, police said.

The incident happened in Dharampeth area and the man, identified as Roshan Khandekar (24), fled the spot when the siblings raised an alarm. He later surrendered in Dhantoli, an Ambazari police station official said.

"The two girls were seated in their car to leave after shopping when Khandekar entered the car and threatened them with a gun, which we later found was a toy. He wanted the two to go with him, but when they started shouting, he ran away," the official said.

The CCTV network in the vicinity helped police zero in on Khandekar's motorcycle, whose number plate was that of a mini-truck owned by his father Vinod, he added.

Khandekar has told police he had debts of Rs 2.5 lakh and was planning to kidnap the girls for ransom, the official said.

