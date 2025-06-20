Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 20 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday defended the decision by his government to increase reservation quota by 10-15 per cent in various housing schemes, saying that the decision was in line with the central government's guidelines based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's program for the welfare of minorities.

He said the program directs all implementing agencies to earmark "15 per cent of physical and financial targets for minorities wherever possible."

"The Cabinet has approved a decision to enhance the earmarking for minority beneficiaries, including Christians, Jains, Muslims, etc, under state-run housing schemes in a calibrated manner, in line with the Union Government's own guidelines. This is based on the Prime Minister's 15-Point Programme for the welfare of Minorities (2019), which clearly directs all Central and State implementing agencies to earmark 15 per cent of physical and financial targets for minorities wherever possible," Siddaramaiah posted on X.

Reacting to criticism that the state government's decision was "unconstitutional or appeasement," the Karnataka CM asked why the guidelines issued by the centre were being implemented under government schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

"This guideline is issued by the BJP-led Union Government and has been in force for years. If this was unconstitutional or appeasement, why did the Union Government ask all states to follow it? Why is it being implemented under Central schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana?" he asked.

Siddaramaiah further said that the state government's decision doesn't grant "blanket enhancement" of quota across Karnataka but addresses a specific implementation challenge to ensure optimal use of allocated targets.

He said that many panchayats with a minority population of less than 10 per cent could not utilise the recommended earmarking (also 10 per cent), which is why the state government has allowed the gap from such panchayats to reallocate with a higher minority population that remains subject to a cap of 15 per cent.

He pointed out that the administrative adjustment was within the unreserved category and didn't affect SC, ST or OBC reservations.

"Our decision does not grant blanket enhancement of quota across the state. It only addresses a specific implementation challenge. In many panchayats where the minority population is less than 10 per cent, the mandated 10 per cent earmarking could not be utilised. To ensure optimal use of the allocated targets and avoid lapses, we have allowed the gap from such panchayats to be reallocated to those with a higher minority population, subject to a cap of 15 per cent. This is an administrative adjustment within the unreserved category and does not affect SC, ST, or OBC reservations in any manner. The decision is legally sound and has been cleared by the Law Department after thorough review," Siddaramaiah added.

Lashing out at the BJP for its strong criticism, the Karnataka CM said that their reaction was "hypocritical and politically motivated" since they have implemented the "15 per cent target" at the national level. He accused the BJP of trying to "stoke communal sentiments" and hinder the efforts meant to uplift the marginalised.

"The Karnataka BJP's reaction is both hypocritical and politically motivated. The same party that implements the 15 per cent target at the national level is now accusing Karnataka of appeasement for merely applying the same principle to its state schemes. If the BJP has any objection, they must first explain why their own government continues to operate under the same guidelines and why it expects other states to do the same. This selective outrage is nothing but an attempt to stoke communal sentiments and derail efforts meant to uplift the poorest and most marginalised families in the state," Siddaramaiah said.

He said that the Karnataka government's decision would help over 34,000 additional minority families who are landless and require housing. Reallocating unutilised shares to panchayats with higher needs would ensure equality and full resource utilisation.

"Over 34,000 additional minority families, most of them landless and in need of housing, will benefit from this decision in the current year alone. Where no minority applicants are found in a panchayat, the unutilised share will be reallocated to where there is higher need, ensuring that not a single house remains unbuilt due to technical rigidities. This approach ensures equity, efficiency, and full utilisation of resources, while remaining fully compliant with constitutional provisions," Siddaramaiah informed.

He said that the Congress government in Karnataka rejects the politics of hatred and division that was being peddled by the BJP.

"The Congress government in Karnataka is committed to inclusive development. We reject the politics of hatred and division being pushed by the BJP. Our governance model is rooted in justice, equity, and compassion, and we will continue to implement schemes that reach every poor household, irrespective of caste or religion. We urge BJP leaders to rise above narrow political calculations and support measures that truly uplift the poor, instead of trying to block their path with misinformation and communal rhetoric," he added. (ANI)

