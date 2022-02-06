Patna (Bihar) [India], February 6 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday said that the decision to contest the legislative council elections alone was taken in line with the demands of the party workers.

"It was our decision to contest the MLC elections on our own. We are fulfilling the demands of our workers," said Yadav while talking to the media.

The Legislative Council elections are to be held on 24 seats in Bihar. The RJD had in 2016 contested the legislative council elections in alliance with Congress.

On Centre promising 60 lakh jobs in the Union Budget, Yadav said, "Even in Bihar it was said that 19 lakh jobs will be created. Did that happen? People are losing hope in the government, be it the Centre or state. Employment is not being given to people, rather being snatched away. Sticks are being used against ones demanding their rightful employments, and they are being intimidated. Everything is being privatised, and country's wealth is being sold to a select few. The ones with MBA, Engineering degrees cannot even get jobs as peons and drivers. The true colours of both the government have been exposed and youth is angry." (ANI)

