New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda on Monday gave a 'suspension of business' notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to have a discussion on farmers' agitation.

In the notice, Hooda said, " That the House to discuss the extraordinary situation that has risen over the passing of the Farm Bills by the Government of India in September 2020. Lakhs of farmers have been protesting at the borders of the national capital for almost eight months and have braved the winter, summer and are now out in the open during the monsoons".

"Farmer organizations say more than 500 people have lost their lives during the protests. As a democracy, our Parliament represents the will of our people, and as representatives of the people, it is our duty to raise their issues in the temple of democracy. I, therefore, urge you to suspend the business of the House so that the issue can be discussed in Rajya Sabha," added Hooda.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal along with members of Bahujan Samajh Part (BSP), Nationalist Congres Party (NCP), Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) met President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday to ask the Centre to discuss the issue of farm laws and Pegasus in the Parliament.

The Opposition have been forcing adjournments in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha over their twin demands including repeal of three farm laws and probe into allegations of surveillance (done through Pegasus project) since the start of the Monsoon session of the Parliament on July 19. (ANI)

