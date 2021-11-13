Thane, Nov 13 (PTI) A court in Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district granted exemption from appearing in person to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday in a defamation case filed against him by an RSS functionary.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Meets US Congressional Delegation, Discusses Bilateral Issues.

The court of Joint Civil Judge and JMFC Bhiwandi JV Paliwal also fixed January 29 as the next date of hearing, when evidence of the complainant Rajesh Kunte will be recorded.

Also Read | Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021: Pakistan Issues Visas to 3,000 Sikh Pilgrims From India For 552nd Birth Anniversary Celebrations of First Sikh Guru.

Gandhi's counsel Narayan Iyer told court that, on account of prior commitments, his client was unable to remain present before the court, and prayed that exemption from appearing be granted.

Iyer also sought an adjournment, which too was granted, and the next date of hearing was fixed.

The case pertains to a speech made by Gandhi during a political rally in Bhiwandi in which he allegedly made disparaging remarks about the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)