New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) Defence Expo 2022 will have an event called Invest4iDEX, where startups will be able to pitch their ideas in front of a live audience, which will have reputed investors and venture capitalists, the defence ministry said on Monday.

Defence Expo 2022 will be held in Gujarat's Gandhinagar from March 10 to March 13.

Also Read | Indian Railways Resumes General Class Passenger Services As COVID-19 Cases Decline.

"As iDEX is growing in family and spirit, it shall also be launching a distinctive event, Invest4iDEX, inviting reputed investors and venture capitalists, while providing the startups to pitch in front of the live audience and leverage the opportunity to generate investments and leads for future," according to a statement issued by the ministry.

iDEX, which works under the defence ministry, supports the defence startups in the country.

Also Read | Holi 2022: Odisha Govt Bans Holi Celebrations in Public Places, Restricts Large Gathering During Festivals Due to COVID-19.

The ministry said Invest4iDEX will be one of the top highlights of Defence Expo 2022.

"Innovation is gradually becoming the most important factor in determining the effective power of a nation in modern military warfare," it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)