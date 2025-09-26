New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said he will be in Chandigarh on Friday to attend the Indian Air Force's MiG-21 decommissioning ceremony.

In a post on X, Rajnath Singh wrote, "Today, 26th September, I shall be in Chandigarh. Shall attend the Decommissioning ceremony of IAF's MiG-21. Looking forward to it."

After serving for six decades, the iconic MiG-21 is going to retire today.

The aircraft leaves behind a record of unmatched service and a legacy that will be remembered as India transitions to a new generation of fighter jets.

Inducted in 1963, the MiG-21 has served for nearly six decades and has been a cornerstone of India's air power. The first squadron, the 28 Squadron, raised in Chandigarh, was nicknamed 'First Supersonics' as India's first supersonic fighter.

The MiG-21 aircraft saw extensive action in multiple operations, including the 1971 war with Pakistan, where it proved its combat effectiveness. Over the decades, it has trained generations of fighter pilots, many of whom recall it as both challenging and rewarding to master.

In the 1971 war, MiG-21s struck the Governor's residence in Dhaka, leading to Pakistan's surrender. The aircraft has shot down multiple generations of enemy fighters, from F-104s in 1971 to the F-16 in 2019, making it one of the most battle-tested jets in IAF history.

Known as the "backbone of the IAF," the MiG-21 was also fielded in the Kargil war.

Earlier on Wednesday, a full-dress rehearsal was held at the Chandigarh Air Base ahead of the retirement ceremony.

The MiG-21 aircraft flew over Chandigarh Air Base, executing amazing aerobatic feats. The aircraft demonstrated their agility while flying in Badal and Panther formations before intercepting a Jaguar in midair. A demonstration of the Air Warriors Drill, aerial performance by the Surya Kiran aerobatic team and para-landings by the Akash Ganga team were also featured at the event. A ceremonial water-cannon salute marked the end of the full dress rehearsal. (ANI)

