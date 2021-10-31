Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 31 (ANI): Following a road accident in Dehradun on Sunday that claimed the lives of 11 people, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today extended his condolences and directed the district administration to expedite the rescue and relief operations and provide immediate treatment to the injured.

In a tweet today, Dhami said, "My condolences to those who died in the heart-rending road accident on Bulhad-Baila road in the Chakrata area. May God give peace to the soul of the deceased and strength to the families to bear the loss."

The chief minister further said, "The district administration has been directed to expedite the rescue and relief operations and provide immediate treatment to the injured."

Earlier in the day, 11 people were killed and four were left injured in a road accident at Bulhad-Baila road in the Chakrata tehsil of Uttarakhand's Dehradun district. (ANI)

