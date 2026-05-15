India News | Delhi: 20-year-old Dies by Suicide, Body Taken to Cremation Ground Without Police Intimation; Probe Underway

New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): A 20-year-old girl died by suicide in Delhi, following which her body was taken directly to a cremation ground without informing the police, on Thursday.

A Police Control Room (PCR) call was received at Adarsh Nagar Police Station on Thursday regarding a girl's dead body being brought to Kewal Park Shamshan Ghat without prior intimation to the authorities.

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Police teams reached the spot and identified the deceased as a resident of Lal Bagh, Azadpur, aged around 20 years.

During the inquiry, it was revealed that she had allegedly died by suicide by hanging at her residence. The family, unaware of the legal procedure, had taken the body directly for cremation.

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The body was later taken into custody and shifted to the BJRM Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination. Crime Team and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) inspected the scene.

Further legal proceedings are being carried out as per the law. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)