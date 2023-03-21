New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): A three-day-old baby was found abandoned in a dump yard in Nangloi area of the national capital, Delhi Police officials said on Tuesday.

"One newly born unknown baby girl about 3 days old. One tag was found on her hand wherein Afarin w/o Fabroj DR No 29652, born on March 19, 2023, at 3:15 pm was written," said police officials.

The police official further informed that the baby was recovered and taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital through CAT ambulance and admitted there.

"In this regard, a case Vide FIR No 256/2023 dated 21.03.2023 under section 317 IPC was registered at Nangloi Police Station and an investigation was taken up," said police officials.

"A complaint was received on our helpline number 181 that a newborn girl was lying in the garbage in Nangloi. Our team got the girl rescued after informing the police and got her admitted to the hospital. Issuing a notice to the police and registering an FIR," Mailwal said in a tweet.

Further investigation is underway and details are awaited. (ANI)

