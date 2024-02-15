New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI): Three people died in a massive fire that broke out in the Dayal market, Alipur area of North Delhi, on Thursday.

According to fire officials, "three people died in the fire that erupted in Dayal Market, Alipur. A search operation is underway at the site of the incident."

Also Read | Maratha Quota Matter: Manoj Jarange-Patil's Health Slides, Bombay High Court Orders Treatment.

"As many as 22 fire tenders are present at the site to douse the blaze," said fire officials.

Further details on the matter are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Lay Foundation Stone of NLC India's 300 MW Solar Plant on February 16.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)