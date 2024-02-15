New Delhi, February 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday lay the foundation stone of a 300-mw solar power plant of NLC India, entailing an investment of over Rs 1,756 crore. The PM will lay the foundation stone of the plant virtually. "With an emphasis on promoting renewable energy and advancing towards achieving the net zero vision, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will ceremonially lay the foundation stone for the 300 MW Solar Power Plant virtually tomorrow," the coal ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The state-owned navratna firm is setting up the solar power project in Barsingsar, Rajasthan, as part of the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy's Central Public Sector Enterprises Scheme. PM Narendra Modi To Address ‘Viksit Bharat Viksit Rajasthan’ Programme on February 16, Inaugurate Development Projects Worth Over Rs 17,000 Crore.

The aim is to make sure affordable power supply to government entities. The power generated will be transmitted through the pre-existing electricity transmission lines of Barsingsar Thermal Power Station. NLC India Ltd currently operates the 250 MW Barsingsar Thermal Power Station and makes available cost-effective electricity to Rajasthan.

