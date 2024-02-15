Jalna, February 15: The health of Shivba Sanghatana chief Manoj Jarange-Patil continued to slide on Thursday on the sixth day of his hunger strike, sparking anger and leading to stray incidents of violence in some parts of Maharashtra. In a major development late on Thursday evening, following the intervention of the Bombay High Court, a team of medicos reached the protest venue in Antaravali-Sarati village and he is likely to be put on proper medical treatment or shifted to a hospital.

After blood was seen oozing out of his nose on Wednesday, he was put on saline which he had yanked off in the evening, complaining of tummy aches, even as his anxious supporters kept a 24x7 vigil at his village Antaravali-Sarati. Maratha Reservation: Activist Manoj Jarange Patil Threatens Hunger Strike on February 10, Seeks Clarity on Draft Notification.

On Thursday, Jarange-Patil appeared to have further weakened and could barely sit even with help and was seen collapsing at least on two occasions, and was mostly lying on a mattress at the agitation venue. On February 14, there were impromptu shutdowns in some pockets in different districts of the state, and groups of Marathas protested by staging roadblocks and burning tires on highways in some towns on Thursday.

The Maharashtra government has expressed its commitment to provide the Maratha quotas and has convened a Special Session of the Legislature on February 20, days ahead of the scheduled Budget Session starting on February 26. Muslim Reservation: After Maratha Quotas, Manoj Jarange Patil Eyes Reservation for Muslims, Dhangar Community.

Following appeals by his family and supporters, this evening Jarange-Patil sipped some water and again appeared to have collapsed in the marquee, as his supporters were seen crying and weeping.

"There's no going back now… now, do or die. I am ready to sacrifice my life for the cause of Marathas. But, if I die, Maharashtra will burn like another 'Lanka'," he warned in a series of tweets in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, district officials have been closely monitoring Jarange-Patil's health and also the potential security situation in case of any unforeseen circumstances.

