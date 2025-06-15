New Delhi [India] June 15 (ANI): A 7-year-old boy drowned to death at the Just Chill Water Park in Delhi's Alipur area on Thursday, according to an official.

The child, who had visited the park with family, was later declared brought dead at a nearby hospital.

The Delhi Police have now registered a case in the matter

The incident occurred around 5 PM when Yamin, a resident of Nehru Vihar, Delhi, visited the Just Chill Water Park at Sydney Grand, Alipur, along with his children and his 7-year-old nephew.

According to the police, while all family members were inside the pool area, the child drowned in the water. The boy was immediately rushed to Param Nursing Home in Kundli, Sonipat, where doctors declared him brought dead.

After the incident, Yamin informed the boy's father about the tragedy. The family then took the child's body home and buried him, without informing the authorities at the time.

The incident came to light today when police at PS Alipur received information about the drowning.

Following this, a FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Further investigation is underway to determine the circumstances that led to the incident. (ANI)

