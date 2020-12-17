New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) The Delhi assembly's one-day session on Thursday is likely to witness stormy scenes, with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) gearing up to raise an alleged scam of Rs 2,500 crore in the BJP-ruled city municipal corporations during the sitting.

The AAP has 62 MLAs in the 70-member assembly, while the BJP has eight members.

Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said that BJP MLAs will raise a "scam" in the Delhi Jal Board and corner the Kejriwal government on its "failures" in handling COVID-19 pandemic.

The BJP will also raise the "poor" condition of water supply and public transport in the national capital, the party's MLA from Badarpur (South) said.

The Delhi government called the session amid allegations by AAP leaders that there is a scam of Rs 2,500 in the BJP-ruled civic bodies.

The session will begin at 2 pm and each member of the legislative assembly will have to be COVID-19 negative to attend it, said an official statement.

Test facility will also be available at the assembly premises for those MLAs who do not carry a COVID-19 negative test report with them, it said.

Other safety measures like mandatory use of face mask and social distancing will also be strictly observed during the session.

Delhi BJP leaders and workers led by party president Adesh Gupta will hold a protest outside the assembly complex on Thursday, demanding that the Kejriwal government to pay the "Rs 13,000 crore" dues to the municipal corporations. PTI VIT

