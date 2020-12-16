New Delhi, December 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi played a key role in bringing down the Kamal Nath-led government in Madhya Pradesh, claimed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya. At a party event in Indore on Thursday, Vijayvargiya was heard making the controversial remarks in a video that was subsequently shared on social media.

Vijayavargiya, in the clip going viral, could be heard saying that he has not disclosed this information earlier to anyone. He then went on to say that the Nath government did not fall due to BJP veteran Dharmendra Pradhan, but due to the role of PM Modi. Kamal Nath, Month After MP Bypolls Rout, Hints at Retirement From Politics.

"Don't tell anyone. I haven't told anyone this till now... am making it public for the first time from this stage. If anyone played an important role in pulling down the Kamal Nath government, it was Narendra Modi and not Dharmendra Pradhan," Vijayvargiya said, with Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra being present at the event.

Watch Video of Kailash Vijayvargiya Claiming 'PM Modi's Role in Fall of Kamal Nath Govt'

The Congress government under the leadership of Kamal Nath, formed in December 2018 after the party succeeded in defeating the incumbent BJP after 15 years, lasted only for 16 months. The government enjoyed only a wafer-thin majority, and was destabilised in March this year following the rebellion of Jyotiraditya Scindia.

The Scindia scion, along with 22 MLAs loyal to him, jumped ship to the BJP. The Congress has for long claimed that the Centre played a role in engineering the defection. The charge was denied by the BJP, which blamed the Congress' internal strife for the loss of majority.

MP Congress spokesperson Narendra Saluja, while sharing the video, demanded the BJP to issue an explanation. "It is crystal clear now that it (is) Prime Minister Narendra Modi who pulls down constitutionally-elected governments in (an) unconstitutional manner (sic)," Sajula tweeted.

