New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): Delhi BJP president Virendraa Sachdeva on Sunday slammed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for "doing politics" over Republic Day parade tableau.

He also accused the AAP chief of "destroying" Delhi through his corruption during his tenure as the Chief Minister of the national capital.

"Delhi is the capital of India but whenever any national festival approaches, we can witness the anarchist nature of Arvind Kejriwal...We have not forgotten Republic Day 2014 when Arvind Kejriwal staged a protest. The tableau of the whole country is displayed in the parade of Republic Day. A committee decides the tableau. Now, Arvind Kejriwal wants to do politics in this too," Sachdeva told ANI.

"He had been the CM for 10 years. I want to ask him what he wants to show (in the tableau of Delhi). The severe overflow where more than 60 people died...or the 'Sheeshmahal' that he has made by looting the money of people...Arvind Kejriwal's corruption has destroyed Delhi in the last 10 years," he added.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal questioned the central government over its "politics" for not allowing Delhi's tableau to be included in the Republic Day parade on January 26, saying that they have no vision for the people.

"Delhi is the capital of India and the tableau of Delhi should participate every year in the 26th January parade. For the last so many years, the tableau of Delhi is not allowed to participate in the parade. What kind of politics is this? Why do they hate the people of Delhi so much? Why should the people of Delhi vote for them?" Kejriwal said in a presser.

Kejriwal, former Chief Minister of Delhi, further lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre and said that they only abuse him and his party.

"They have no narrative for the upcoming Delhi assembly polls. They have no vision for the people of Delhi. They only abuse Kejriwal and AAP. Should we vote for them just for this? Why are the tableau and the people of Delhi being stopped from participating in the 26th January parade?" Kejriwal remarked. (ANI)

