New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): Newly elected BJP MLA from Rohini, Vijender Gupta has written to Delhi's Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena, demanding immediate action against the illegal construction and gross violations of rules at former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence at 6, Flag Staff Road.

According to a press release from the office of Vijender Gupta, he urged that the property be restored to its original condition and that encroachments on adjacent government properties be removed without delay.

In his letter to the LG, Vijender Gupta alleged that Arvind Kejriwal transformed his official residence into a grand "Sheesh Mahal" using public funds, which was completely illegal and unethical.

According to the release, in the letter he stated, "The modifications were carried out without any official approval or adherence to prescribed procedures. The residence's area was expanded from 10,000 square meters to 50,000 square meters, encroaching upon adjacent government properties."

The release said that Gupta's letter detailed how the Kejriwal government illegally incorporated eight Type-V flats at 45 and 47, Rajpur Road, as well as the government bungalows at 8A and 8B, Flag Staff Road, into the Chief Minister's residential complex.

As per the release, The BJP legislator demanded the immediate removal of these encroachments and called for the separation of 8A and 8B Flag Staff Road from the CM residence complex. He asserted that this was not just a violation of government regulations but also a blatant misuse of public funds.

Vijender Gupta condemned the entire affair as a serious case of corruption, highlighting that crores of rupees were spent from Delhi's treasury to build this luxurious mansion while the city's residents struggled for basic necessities.

He pointed out the stark contradiction between Kejriwal's words and actions, saying that while the former CM claimed to be a common man, he used public money to build himself a lavish palace.

Gupta remarked, "Is this the same Arvind Kejriwal who once preached simplicity and honesty before coming to power?"

Gupta linked the issue to both administrative and moral responsibility, urging the Lieutenant Governor to conduct a thorough investigation and take strict action against those responsible. He asserted that misusing Delhi government resources to create a personal empire of luxury was unacceptable.

The BJP MLA further accused the Kejriwal government of misusing public funds for personal comfort, stating that this was not just corruption but also a betrayal of the people's trust.

He urged the LG to restore 6, Flag Staff Road to its original state, remove illegal encroachments, and separate 8A and 8B Flag Staff Road from the CM residence complex.

Gupta also demanded a detailed investigation into the matter and swift action on the complaint he had filed last year regarding this issue. He emphasized that the probe must be expedited so that Delhi's citizens can see how the so-called "honest" Arvind Kejriwal ruthlessly spent their hard-earned money on his extravagant palace. (ANI)

