New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI): Ahead of Independence Day, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj and MLA Anil Sharma on Sunday organised a 'Tiranga Yatra' in Delhi to honour the valour and bravery of the Indian Army.

Hailing the 'Tiranga Yatra', Swaraj said that the tricoloured Indian flag is the pride of the nation, and it is being organised to celebrate the success of Operation Sindoor and Independence Day.

"The tricolour is our pride. On the occasion of Independence Day and celebrating the success of Operation Sindoor, we have all come here to organise a Tiranga Yatra...There is a lot of enthusiasm among the youth," Bansuri Swaraj told ANI.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Anil Sharma lauded the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and mentioned that thousands of youth are participating in the Tiranga yatra.

"The tricolour is our pride. Today, we are organising a Tiranga yatra here. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, our armed forces have taught a lesson to Pakistan...Today, thousands of our youth are participating in the Tiranga yatra," Anil Sharma said.

Earlier today, Delhi Minister Ashish Sood said that 7,900 children carrying the tricolour will pay tribute at the War Memorial to those who laid down their lives for the country, as India prepares to celebrate its 79th Independence Day on Friday.

Sood made the remarks after flagging off the 'Tiranga Run' from the Thyagraj Stadium in Delhi under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

"On the occasion of the 79th Independence Day of the country, 7,900 children are running with the tricolour in their hands from Thyagaraja Stadium. They will go to the War Memorial and pay tribute to those who laid down their lives for the country," Sood told ANI.

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign is part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' initiative, launched in 2021 to encourage people to bring the national flag into their homes and hoist it in celebration of India's 75th year of independence. The initiative aims to ignite a sense of patriotism and raise awareness about the Indian national flag.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed happiness over the "phenomenal" participation in the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign, noting that it reflects the deep patriotic spirit that unites the people of India and their unwavering pride in the Tricolour. (ANI)

