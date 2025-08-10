Jhunjhunu, August 10: The central government is strengthening farmer-friendly policies and a technology-based, transparent system. In this regard, under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a historic crop insurance claim disbursement event is being organised on 11 August 2025 in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan, under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare said in a release on Sunday.

This programme will be chaired by Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare, and Rural Development, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, with Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma as the Chief Guest.

Union Minister of State for Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare Bhagirath Choudhary, Rajasthan Agriculture Minister Dr. Kirodi Lal Meena, local public representatives, farmer leaders, and senior officials from the Ministry and the state government will be the special guests. The programme will be held on Monday, August 11, at noon at the Jhunjhunu Airstrip, with large participation of farmers from Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur, Kotputli-Behror, and other districts, while lakhs of farmers from various states across the country will join virtually.

As part of an important initiative by Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to ensure the economic security of crores of farmers in rural India, for the first time in the country, over Rs 3,200 crore in crop insurance claim payments will on August 11 be digitally transferred via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to the bank accounts of more than 30 lakh farmers. Out of this, over Rs 1,100 crore will be disbursed to more than 7 lakh farmers in Rajasthan. Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana 2025 Deadline: Who Can Apply, Documents Required and How To Claim PMFBY Crop Insurance Before July 31.

According to the Union Minister, under the state-wise claim distribution, farmers in Madhya Pradesh will receive Rs 1,156 crore, farmers in Rajasthan will get Rs 1,121 crore, farmers in Chhattisgarh will receive Rs 150 crore, and farmers in other states will get Rs 773 crore, directly. The Union Minister stated that technology and transparency are key aspects of this scheme. Farmers will receive timely crop insurance claim payments, which will improve their financial situation, boost investment confidence, and enhance their ability to face uncertainties in farming.

The Union Agriculture Minister informed that the Government of India has implemented a new simplified claim settlement system in farmers' interest, where claims can be paid proportionately based only on the central subsidy without waiting for the state's premium contribution. From the Kharif 2025 season onwards, if a state government delays its subsidy contribution, it will be penalised at 12%, and similarly, if insurance companies delay payments, farmers will receive a 12% penalty. The Union Minister further said that since its launch by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2016, the scheme has covered over 78 crore farmer applications and disbursed claims worth Rs 1.83 lakh crore, while farmers have paid only Rs 35,864 crore in premiums. PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate 184 Newly Constructed Flats for MPs at Baba Kharak Singh Marg in Delhi on August 11, Will Plant Sindoor Sapling on Premises.

This means an average claim payout of more than 5 times the premium, indicating the government's farmer-friendly policy. He also highlighted that, in recent years, several technological innovations such as YES-TECH, WINDS portal, AIDE mobile app, Krishi Rakshak Portal and Helpline number 14447 have been implemented. These have not only improved the claim settlement speed and transparency but also enhanced weather data accuracy and provided farmers with registration facilities at the village level. He stated that the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana empowers farmers for their hard work and strengthens the resolve of building an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

