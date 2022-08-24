New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) Delhi BJP leaders on Wednesday slammed the Kejriwal government for taking credit of launching e-buses in the national capital, claiming the project was a "gift" to the people of the city from the Modi dispensation.

The central government has "gifted" these electric buses to Delhi, Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said.

"Kejriwal should thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving these state-of-the-art buses to the city as he always thinks about the development of Delhi," Bidhuri said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier in the day flagged off a batch of 97 electric buses at Rajghat depot.

"We are phasing out old-polluting buses and replacing them with electric buses. Many countries have very modern transport systems. We will take a page out of their book and develop the most effective and efficient transport model in Delhi," Kejriwal said.

Northeast Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari congratulated people for the e-buses, saying 1,500 such buses were being given by the Modi government to Delhi under Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME II) scheme.

Tiwari said that AAP believes only in publicity while the BJP works in public interest.

"Congratulations Delhi, our Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to provide 1,500 e-buses to Delhi under FAME scheme. Earlier 150 e-buses and today 97 buses have come under that quota in Delhi. BJP is working in public interest and AAP only for publicity," Tiwari tweeted.

The Centre has allocated Rs 10,000 crore for the FAME II scheme for boosting electric vehicle adoption in the country.

